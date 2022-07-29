Millwall midfielder on ‘exciting’ permanent option

LEEDS United loanee Jamie Shackleton is excited by the prospect of joining Millwall on a permanent basis.

The midfielder made his first start for the Lions in a pre-season friendly against Ipswich Town last weekend, playing just over an hour in his first match at The Den.

Shackleton impressed manager Gary Rowett, who described him as “all-energy, full of running and full of quality.”

Soon after his loan deal was confirmed, it was revealed that the Lions retained an option to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis, something which the player himself is keen to explore at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

“I think it’s an exciting idea,” Shackleton told NewsAtDen.

“Obviously, it all depends on how the next few months go, but in an ideal world I’d get 40 odd games under my belt and I go from there. It’ll be exciting to see where we can get to this year.”

While the allure of playing for his boyhood club in the Premier League is certainly strong, Shackleton is keen to take the Lions to the same level during his time at The Den.

“For me, while I’m here, the aim is to get into one of those playoff spots. Even better, why not above that? Hopefully, we can take Millwall to the same level as Leeds and from there we can see what happens. But for the season, that’s the aim for me and the lads in the dressing room.”

Photo: Millwall FC