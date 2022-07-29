Behind Enemy Lines: Millwall vs. Stoke City

MILLWALL’S Championship campaign gets underway in just over 24 hours.

The Lions will host Stoke City on the opening day of the 2022-23 season, pitting manager Gary Rowett and striker Benik Afobe against their former side at The Den tomorrow afternoon.

We spoke to Stoke supporter and YouTuber Harvey Todd to get the lowdown on the Potters.

1. What was last season like for Stoke City?

It was very much a season of two halves, started incredibly but around Christmas time the playoff push started to derail eventually ending up 14th. We lost Harry Souttar in November to an ACL injury, and we were without Nick Powell for a few months around the same time too.

2. Who’ve been the key signings and departures so far this summer?

The key signings would be Dwight Gayle and Will Smallbone. Gayle is proven at this level in his spells with Newcastle United and West Brom, perhaps my only worry is our recent record with poacher strikers as without Powell we struggle to get the ball into the six-yard box. That being said, Josh Tymon fizzed in crosses for fun throughout the season which Dwight will hopefully feed off. Smallbone has come with rave reviews from Southampton and Irish fans. Likes to create, get on the ball and move the play forwards – he looks like a player who’ll bring something different to the table for sure!

In terms of departures, the omnipresent Joe Allen left this summer. He was still on Premier League wages and in our current FFP situation it was unfeasible to keep him around unfortunately. Championship veterans James Chester, Steven Fletcher and Mario Vrančić also left – the latter is on loan at Rijeka in Croatia but his contract expires next summer.

3. How’s pre-season been?

Results wise, very very bad. Losing to Accrington Stanley, Bristol Rovers and Hearts with some disappointing performances – a poor draw with Fleetwood Town and beating Cork City were the other results. Hoping for a surprise on Saturday!

4. What’s the mood and expectation for the upcoming campaign?

It’s quite pessimistic on the whole, but perhaps realistic at the same time. The general consensus on social media seems like many are expecting another mid-table finish. I think there’s a lot of disgruntled fans with the formation and management personnel.

5. The fanbase seem pretty divided in manager Michael O’Neill – what’s your opinion on him?

I’ll always like him for saving us from League One two seasons ago. Years have passed now, many have left and many more have arrived so this is pretty much his squad now. Myself, I’m not a massive fan of the 3-5-2, I’d like to see us revert back to the 4-2-3-1 which was successful when O’Neill first arrived in 19/20, it was solid defensively and we enjoyed some high-scoring results. I do worry he’ll become too stubborn with this system, and the lack of a plan-B is a worry too.

6. What can Millwall fans expect from Stoke on Saturday?

I think going off what we saw in pre-season, we’ll be direct. Be that long balls up from centre halves or passes down the flanks from Tymon and Harry Clarke into the channels for the attackers to run onto. Being honest, I’m not sure many Stoke fans know what to expect!

7. What are your thoughts on Millwall?

Away at The Den it’s always a gritty game. I think Rowett has done a decent job with them so far. I think Afobe will do well this season, but hopefully he has a belated burst of form.

Rowett likes to slowly build up the play and will always try to find Afobe in the box or on the shoulder of the last man. Rowett will crave being the pantomime villain as he always does. The head-to-head is in Rowett’s favour since arriving at Millwall. Not many of our players played under him, Sam Clucas was the only regular in Rowett’s short time in ST4 which was a total disaster.

8. Which Millwall player are you most concerned about ahead of the game?

Benik Afobe, 100%. Our track record of conceding to ex-players is quite bad. If I was to bet on an anytime scorer it would be him without a doubt. He’ll have a point to prove.

9. Which player should Millwall fans be most worried about?

I’d say Tyrese Campbell. He’s looked a completely different player to last season, more back to the Campbell we knew pre-injury. He’s done a lot of work over the summer with his ‘pre-pre-season’ to get back up to full fitness. He can create, score, beat men – possibly the best in the division on the finishing front. He’s a defender’s worst nightmare.

10. Lineup and score prediction?

Starting XI: 3-5-2: Bursik; Taylor, Flint, Wilmot; Clarke, Baker, Smallbone, Laurent, Tymon; Campbell, Brown

We’ve won once on the opening day for as long as I can remember, but at the same time it would be typical Stoke to get a good result after this terrible pre-season. I’ll go 2-1 Stoke, I’m ever the optimist and never like to predict us to lose. Scorers – I’ll go for Campbell and Lewis Baker with Afobe to score first.