Millwall goalkeeper wants annual winter break

THIS year’s Championship campaign will be unlike any other in the competition’s history.

While football teams and their supporters will have experienced what it feels like to see club football shut down entirely for an extended period because of the Covid-19 pandemic, never before has a major international tournament forced a break in all of Europe’s top leagues.

This year’s World Cup is being held in Qatar, a decision that has forced officials to switch the competition from the summer to the winter to avoid the extreme Middle Eastern heat. It means that the English second tier, amongst numerous other divisions, will pause their respective seasons in November in order to allow players to take part.

Clubs like Millwall, however, will almost certainly have no players involved in the World Cup, instead giving them an extended break from football before the season resumes in mid-December. One player who’s looking forward to that is Bartosz Białkowski, who believes that the time off will benefit the Lions in the long run.

“It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be nice I think,” the goalkeeper told NewsAtDen.

“The break could be crucial, to have that time away from football midway through the season.

“Obviously when I was playing back in Poland we had that break, and it’s nice to switch off completely after whatever games you’ve played. I think this year it’s going to be different, but it’ll be nice I’m sure. We’re going to get a few days off and then train and play one or two games before the second part of the season starts.

“First and foremost, we need to focus on the games we’re going to play before that.”

Although it may end up being a one off, Białkowski is in favour of introducing a winter break to English football. The majority of European leagues already stick to this policy, such as the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

“For me, not having that break during the Christmas period is tough. I know it’s tradition in England, playing on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, games like that. But for players, it’s unbelievable, it’s mentally and physically so tough.

“I’m not complaining about it, but I think it’d be nice to have that break to switch off completely from football and then go again. Your body needs it really.”

While Białkowski may not want to think about football too much during his time off, he’s incredibly excited to watch the Polish national team compete in Qatar. As a former international himself, he has fond memories of being called up ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

“I’m sure I’m going to watch them. I’ve got good friends in the squad over there, so it’ll be nice if they can do well this time and surprise a few people.

“2018 was an amazing experience, unbelievable. I got my first call-up a couple of months before the World Cup and managed to make the squad for it. It was crazy.

“We didn’t do well as a team, but the overall experience was unbeatable. Probably the best experience I’ve ever had in football.”

*Read more from Bartosz Białkowski in this week’s Southwark News where he discusses Millwall’s incredible defensive record, their ambition in the summer transfer market and whether or not he wants to extend his deal to remain at the club after this season.

Photo: Millwall FC