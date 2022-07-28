Jamie Shackleton explains why he joined Millwall

JAMIE Shackleton is arguably Millwall’s most high-profile signing of the summer transfer window despite never having played more than 22 games in a league campaign for Leeds United.

The midfielder was involved in the Whites’ senior set-up for four years before opting to move to The Den on loan for the 2022-23 season.

The move gives Shackleton, 22, a first taste of being a starting player at a Championship football club. It’s also his first ever loan move away from Elland Road, making Gary Rowett just his third manager in senior football

“It’s been just over a week now and I feel like I’ve settled in well and I’ve enjoyed the first few games,” Shackleton told NewsAtDen.

“Different coaches have different styles of training and how they want to play on matchdays. We prepare ourselves through the week in a different way to what previous my managers have done.

“I hope I’ll be able to show off the quality that I think I’ve got. I spoke to the manager before joining and I feel that the way we want to play and the position I want to take up, it suits the qualities that I believe I’ve got. I think it’s a great club and a great place to show that.

“I spoke with Jesse [Marsch] and between us we decided that the most important thing at this stage of my career is to play football, which I already had in my mind. That’s what I enjoy doing and that’s what I want to be doing non-stop. That was a key part of the decision to join.

Another reason for joining the Lions is the opportunity to play in midfield, which is where Shackleton believes he can show his best qualities.

“But I’ve played a lot of games at right-back as well,” he adds.

“It’s not something that I turn my nose up to, it’s a position that I’ve learned to play and I enjoy it. But I can influence games of football more in the middle.”

*Read more from Jamie Shackleton in this week’s Southwark News, where he discusses his toughest opponents in the Premier League, why he’s already started working towards his UEFA B License and what he thinks about Millwall’s option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Photo: Millwall FC