Millwall defender joins St. Johnstone side on loan

ALEX Mitchell has joined St. Johnstone on a season-long loan from Millwall.

Mitchell, 20, has made one senior appearance for the Lions, starting against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup last season, but is yet to play a Championship fixture for Gary Rowett’s side.

The centre-back spent the end of the 2020-21 season at non-league outfit Bromley before moving on to Leyton Orient the following campaign. He played 26 League Two games as the O’s secured a 13th-place finish.

He now joins up with Callum Davidson’s St. Johnstone. The Saints briefly competed in the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League at the start of last season, but their league campaign was much worse, finishing 11th out of the 12 teams in the Scottish Premiership. They were forced to play in the relegation playoff, beating Inverness 6-2 over two legs.

Mitchell’s loan move was confirmed before the start of the Scottish Premiership season, which will allow him to make his debut against Hibernian at McDiarmid Park on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Millwall FC