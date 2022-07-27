Murray Wallace discusses new Millwall contract

MURRAY Wallace is the latest Millwall player to extend his contract with the club.

Wallace, 29, joins midfielder Billy Mitchell in signing a new long-term deal in the last week ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Speaking to the Lions’ Millwall TV+ platform, the centre-back expressed just how happy he was to secure his future at The Den.

“Obviously I’m over the moon to extend my stay here,” Wallace said.

“I’ve really been enjoying my football here and I’m delighted that I’m going to be here for a bit longer.

“With my performances last season, I think you could see that I was enjoying myself, the team was doing well and I was chipping in with a few goals. It was a good season.

“It’s nice to have that belief from the manager and the staff, for them to want me to stay and commit my future to Millwall.

The defender won Millwall’s 2021-22 Player of the Season award in a campaign where he scored six goals in all competitions. He praised the Lions’ strength from set pieces when discussing his form in front of goal while also analysing why it was such a successful year for the club.

“It’s just something that we’ve been working hard on. Adam Barrett does a lot of the set piece work, attacking it, defending it. As a group, that’s always a target of ours, to score more from set pieces. I think that’s where the majority of my goals came from.

“There was a lot of adversity last season. Those are times when we come out best and overcome those sorts of challenges. We had a lot of injuries and the squad ended up quite thin, but that provided opportunities for other players to step in and contribute. I think that’s why we’ve done so well.”

Looking to the future, Wallace admitted that the club’s ambition was a big factor in his decision to stay in South Bermondsey, highlighting their impressive transfer business and the decision to build a new training facility in West Kingsdown.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to extend my say. I can see the club going forward and improving the training ground, the squad, the way we’re playing, league finishes. We’re constantly improving.

“We’ve been improving this current training ground, making a better environment for us to work at our best. The plans for the new training ground have gone in and that looks like it’s going ahead. It looks like a brilliant facility.

“You’ve got to give credit to the staff and recruitment team for all the players we’ve brought in. It’s exactly what we needed for the squad with the players leaving, we’ve brought in some really exciting players.”

