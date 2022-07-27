Gary Rowett on Millwall’s forward options

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has praised Benik Afobe’s impact since returning to The Den, but hasn’t ruled out signing another attacker.

Afobe, 29, joined the Lions on a permanent basis earlier in the summer transfer window after scoring 12 Championship goals for the club last season.

So far in pre-season, the striker has found the back of the net four times in just five friendly games, highlighting that he’s ready to lead the line for Millwall in the upcoming campaign.

Rowett has been impressed by his performances since returning to Bermondsey, and has challenged Afobe’s teammates to provide more chances for him in order to improve the Lions’ attacking output.

“He certainly finished the second half of last of season in very good form,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“I think he scored seven, eight, nine, something like that. I think you’ve seen in pre-season that he’s a very confident striker, and the challenge is that we’ve got to give him chances. If we can give him chances and he can make some himself, then we know he’ll finish them off.

“That’s the aim, but that’s why we brought him back in. It’s no surprise, we think he has the ability to score 20 goals. In pre-season, he’s proved that’s the case.”

Despite signing Afobe and fellow attacker Zian Flemming so far this summer, the Millwall boss hasn’t ruled out signing an extra forward option before the end of the transfer window. He indicated that the club were still keen to add to the squad, but urged for fans to be patient as they work to bring more players to South Bermondsey over the coming weeks.

“I think you’re always looking for more goals at any opportunity. We look at every part of the team, one or two issues in pre-season and what we think we might need to move forward.

“We’ll continue to search for which players we think are the right ones. Sometimes you end up getting the ones you want, sometimes you lose them and you have to start again. That’s part of the process and we’re going to make sure we remain competitive in that market and keep trying to improve the side before the season starts.”

The Lions have been linked with a move for Everton striker Ellis Simms, but face competition from the likes of Huddersfield Town and Sunderland to acquire his signature.

Photo: Millwall FC