Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall centre-back signs new long-term contract

Alex Jones

MURRAY Wallace has penned a new long-term contract to remain at Millwall.

Wallace, 29, joined the Lions in 2018 from Scunthorpe United for a £900k fee, having previously played in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

Across three seasons, the centre-back has played 127 league matches for the club, featuring as an integral part of one of the divisions’ tightest defences.

His new deal comes shortly after being awarded Millwalls’ 2021-22 Player of the Season award in a campaign in which he scored four Championship goals, as well as an impressive brace against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den