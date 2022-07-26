Millwall centre-back signs new long-term contract

MURRAY Wallace has penned a new long-term contract to remain at Millwall.

Wallace, 29, joined the Lions in 2018 from Scunthorpe United for a £900k fee, having previously played in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

Across three seasons, the centre-back has played 127 league matches for the club, featuring as an integral part of one of the divisions’ tightest defences.

His new deal comes shortly after being awarded Millwalls’ 2021-22 Player of the Season award in a campaign in which he scored four Championship goals, as well as an impressive brace against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup.

Photo: Millwall FC