Millwall boss provides loan update on youngsters

GARY Rowett has said that most of the club’s young players won’t go out on loan for the time being.

This comes after the Millwall boss confirmed that centre-back Alex Mitchell is set to join a League One or League Two club on loan later this week.

The likes of Isaac Olaofe and Besart Topalloj have featured regularly for the Lions’ first-team in pre-season, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not they will feature in the squad once the Championship season starts on Saturday. Neither player has made a competitive appearance for the club at the time of writing.

However, Rowett told NewsAtDen that he would prefer to keep both players at the club for the start of the upcoming campaign.

“At the moment, the plan is for them to stay with us for different reasons,” the Millwall boss explained.

“Tanto has been sharp all pre-season and he’s proved himself at a good level in the last couple of years. We’d like him to hang around for a little bit longer and see if he can get his chance in the team. He knows that he’ll probably have to earn that as impact player to start with, but that’s fine, that’s up to him.

“Bes has done really well. If we found a perfect loan for him, that’d be great, but what he’s done at the moment is that he’s offered us some good cover down that left-hand side where we’re a little bit light. He’s done well when he’s come on, he’s done well in the friendly games, so I certainly wouldn’t hesitate to put him in a Millwall shirt in front of our home fans. As we stand in this moment, he’ll be with us.”

Question marks remain over Tyler Burey’s immediate future as well. The forward has been linked with a loan move in recent weeks despite regularly contributing to the Lions’ first-team squad in 2021-22.

“The plan is for Tyler to impact the first team,” Rowett added.

“If we feel like that’s not going to happen, or if he feels that there’s a frustration that it’s not going to happen, then of course we’ll look at the options, we always do. We always look at those options and see what we think is best for that player, it’s not always about keeping them for our sake.

“Sometimes it’s about letting them develop out on loan and getting that game time, that’s the key. I think there’s one or two of our players that won’t be helped by coming off the bench for the season. But if they’ve got a chance of more regular football, then of course we’ll have a look at that.”

