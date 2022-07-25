Millwall defender has League One and Two options

ALEX Mitchell could make the step-up to League One this season as Millwall hope to finalise a loan exit for the defender this week.

Mitchell, 20, has yet to make his Championship debut for the Lions’ first-team after coming through their academy. A brief stint at Bromley in 2020-21 was followed by a loan spell at Leyton Orient last season, where he played 26 League Two games as the O’s secured a 13th place finish.

The centre-back has trained with the senior squad in pre-season while playing for the under-23s in friendly matches against Dulwich Hamlet and Chelmsford City.

Gary Rowett confirmed to NewsAtDen that the club are working on a loan deal for Mitchell, who will hopefully be able to join up with a League One or League Two club before the start of the new EFL season.

“Big Alex has done really well, he’s been good in pre-season. With Charlie Cresswell coming in, there’s less chance of him playing lots of minutes this season. So off the back of that, and the fact that we really rate him and want him to try and develop, his plan will be to go out on loan this week.

“We have a couple of options for him, which I won’t divulge. If they work out, then he’ll certainly go to one of those teams and start the season there.

“He played in League Two last year, so our initial aim was to try and get him to a higher level to try and test him further,” Rowett added.

“We’ve got one option that might be able to do that and another option that’s similar to his challenge last year. As a young centre-half, sometimes the level is important but playing games is also massively important.

“To learn on the job, as a centre-back, is something you need to do. You need to get bashed about a bit, you need to learn against different types of strikers, when and where to go tight and drop off. That’ll be his challenge this year and we’ll monitor that closely if he does go out on loan.”

