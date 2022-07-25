Millwall hoping to improve high press this season

MILLWALL aren’t known for being a high pressing side.

The Lions had quite a high PPDA (passes per defensive action) last season, meaning that they ranked in the bottom half of the Championship when it comes to how much they press when their opponents are on the ball.

Somewhat uncharacteristically, Gary Rowett’s side scored from a high press in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. George Honeyman forced centre-back Luke Woolfenden to surrender possession in the final third, allowing him to set up Benik Afobe for the opening goal.

It wasn’t the only time that Millwall had looked to press the Tractor Boys when they were playing out from the back, although they failed to capitalise after going ahead on the 15-minute mark.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett admitted after the match that the Lions were looking to improve their pressing in the upcoming campaign.

“I think it’s something we’re always trying to set up, pressing triggers and when to press the opposition. Everyone wants to see high press and getting after teams, but you’ve got to do it in a structured way and from within shape.

“We’ve got a lot of energy in there. George Honeyman coming in, Jamie Shackleton coming in, [Zian] Flemming coming in – we’ve got a lot of mobility in there. Then the likes of Billy Mitchell, George Saville and George Evans.

“It’s definitely an area that we feel we can be even better at this year. It was nice to see it today, but as I said, you got to do it from within a good solid base and a structure, otherwise you can get played around and opened up. It’s definitely something that’s a positive for us.”

Photo: Millwall FC