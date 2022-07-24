Everton to make decision on Millwall transfer target

EVERTON are set to make a decision on the future of Millwall target Ellis Simms.

Simms, 21, was included in the Toffees’ pre-season tour of the United States, but did not get any game time in defeats to Arsenal or Minnesota United.

Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed that the striker could depart Goodison Park this summer, with a number of “Championship admirers” keen on either a loan or a permanent move.

He adds that Huddersfield Town and Millwall are both interested, although the Terriers are “confident that they can win the race” to acquire his signature.

Simms came through Everton’s academy after playing for Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City in his youth career. He’s only made one Premier League appearance, playing 62 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 2021. The former England under-20 international has also had successful loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts.

Gary Rowett has said that he would like to sign “one or two” more players this summer, with the Lions keen on adding a new forward option before the end of the transfer window.

Photo: Millwall FC