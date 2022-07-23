Adam Barrett discusses Millwall’s pre-season

Saturday, July 23, 2022
MILLWALL’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town was their final match of pre-season.

The Lions have played six friendly matches, winning three, drawing two and losing just once.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett summed up the Lions’ summer preparations and told NewsAtDen that they would be “ready” for the visit of Stoke City on the opening day of the Championship campaign.

“I think it’s been good. Obviously we’ve had a couple of new bodies come into the group, so they’ve mixed in, some really good characters.

“The training has been excellent, the standards and the way that the lads have been driving themselves on. The extra competition within the squad has become really healthy.

“Overall, we’ve been really pleased with pre-season. There’s always things in there that you can do better, and that’s what it’s there for. As management and coaching staff, we’ve got to pick the bones out of that and make sure we prepare them as best possible and get those things right.

“We’ve been pleased with it and we’ll be ready to go come next Saturday.”

