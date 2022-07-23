Millwall assistant on midfielder’s new deal

ADAM Barrett has described Billy Mitchell’s new Millwall contract as a “fantastic” move for the player and the club.

Mitchell, 21, penned a new long-term deal to remain at The Den before Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. The midfielder played 42 Championship games for the Lions last season after making his first-team debut in 2019.

“It’s fantastic for the football club and for Billy himself, thoroughly deserved,” Barrett explained.

“He’s come through the system and understands the club.

“I think you’ve just seen a massive improvement with him all the time. He’s a great guy to work with, every day he’s pushing himself to be better, and he’ll improve still.

It was his first full season last year, played a hell of a lot of games and we’re expecting him to be an important player for this football club over however many years.”

Photo: Millwall FC