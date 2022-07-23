Saturday, July 23, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall assistant on midfielder’s new deal

Alex Jones

ADAM Barrett has described Billy Mitchell’s new Millwall contract as a “fantastic” move for the player and the club.

Mitchell, 21, penned a new long-term deal to remain at The Den before Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. The midfielder played 42 Championship games for the Lions last season after making his first-team debut in 2019.

“It’s fantastic for the football club and for Billy himself, thoroughly deserved,” Barrett explained.

“He’s come through the system and understands the club.

“I think you’ve just seen a massive improvement with him all the time. He’s a great guy to work with, every day he’s pushing himself to be better, and he’ll improve still.

It was his first full season last year, played a hell of a lot of games and we’re expecting him to be an important player for this football club over however many years.”

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den