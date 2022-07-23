REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Ipswich Town

MILLWALL drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town in their final pre-season friendly.

The Lions took the lead early in the first half when Benik Afobe was played into the box after some clever pressing from George Honeyman. They threatened to double their lead soon after, but were held to a 1-0 lead at break as Ipswich started to grow into the game.

However, the Tractor Boys dominated after the break and equalised just ten minutes after the restart. They were unlucky not to win the game after a plethora of late chances, most notably when Sone Aluko struck the crossbar from distance in the dying embers.

Match details

A cagey start to the match surprised no one, as Millwall enjoyed sustained periods of pressure without really threatening the Ipswich back line. Long balls over the top were launched to no avail, even if Afobe and Zian Flemming found the space to make something happen.

The Lions did take the lead after 15 minutes, but not through their preferred long-ball method. Instead, George Honeyman pressed George Edmundson into surrendering the ball on the edge of the penalty area. This allowed Afobe to pounce on the ball and curl the ball past Christian Walton.

The Tractor Boys had their first chances of the game soon after, but Freddie Ladapo was unable to really test Bartosz Białkowski in the Millwall net, firing one of his efforts into Cold Blow Lane and the other straight into the palms of the Polish goalkeeper.

An injury to Ryan Leonard disrupted the flow of the game, although the right wing-back was able to carry on and help the hosts forge some more goalscoring opportunities later in the half. His neat one-two with Jamie Shackleton played the Leeds loanee into the box, but his cross couldn’t find a Millwall attacker before the flag went up for offside.

Ipswich seemed to figure out the formula for breaking down Millwall after the break, looking by far the better side in the early stages of the second half. It didn’t take long for them to equalise either, as Leonard lost out to Morsy in a 50-50, playing Ladapo clean through on goal to slot the ball into the hosts’ net.

It seemed like it was a sign of things to come, as minutes later Penney’s cross was dummied by Harness, allowing Ladapo to go for his second goal of the game. Wallace rushed in to make the block, although the Tractor Boys came inches away from scoring from the resulting corner through Harness’ sliced effort.

Rowett’s decision to make six substitutes shortly after the hour-mark didn’t have the desired impact, as Ipswich once again came close to taking the lead. Kayden Jackson, fresh off the Ipswich bench, pressed hard in the final third to win the ball back and set up Morsy, only for the captain to miss his shot from close range.

Later in the match, Białkowski was forced into a number of stunning saves to keep the scores level. He denied Morsy’s effort from outside of the box before helping to keep the resulting set pieces out. There was nothing he could do about Sone Aluko’s astonishing long-range effort in the final two minutes of the game, but the crossbar thankfully came to his rescue.

Takeaways

Pressing is the way forward

Millwall aren’t usually a high pressing team, as indicated by their PPDA (passes per defensive action) stats. In the early stages of the game, the Lions opted for their preferred long-ball method, only to notice that Ipswich were playing out from the back on goal kicks.

Rowett’s side soon took advantage, with Honeyman forcing Edmundson into giving the ball away, setting up Afobe for the opener. It wasn’t the only time that this method hurt the Tractor Boys, even if it didn’t help the hosts extend their lead.

Honeyman’s position as a no.10 certainly helped to achieve this, and it might be a tactic that the Lions look to use in the future, especially against possession-heavy sides that play out from the back.

Patience for Flemming

It’s been a difficult pre-season for Flemming. There’s no denying the fact that he’s struggled to impact the friendly games, which has caused some concern. The Dutchman has struggled to control the ball or contribute in the final third in any of the matches he’s played.

However, this is to be expected. After all, these friendlies are his first taste of English football. He’s playing in a new system in a completely new country, and it’ll take time for him to adapt.

Once it happens, we’ll see what kind of player he really is.

A concerning second half

Millwall weren’t in the game whatsoever after the break.

While they created a small handful of chances, the reality is that the second half was all Ipswich. They created the most chances and crucially scored the goal.

Pre-season games should be taken with a pinch of salt, that much is obvious, but the Lions will need to be much better when Stoke visit next weekend.

