Millwall midfielder pens new deal

MILLWALL midfielder Billy Mitchell has signed a new contract to remain at the club.

The midfielder came through the Lions’ academy, making his debut for the Lions in May 2019 before signing his first professional contract later that summer.

He signed a new long-term deal in April 2021 and scored his first goal for the club the following month.

Mitchell, 21, was a regular for Millwall last season, playing 42 Championship games as Gary Rowett’s side secured a ninth place finish.

Photo: Millwall FC