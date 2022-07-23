Saturday, July 23, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Ipswich Town

Alex Jones

Millwall face League One outfit Ipswich Town in their final friendly match of pre-season.

The Lions will be hoping to build on their recent 0-0 draw against Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF, with the new Championship campaign just one week away.

You can follow NewsAtDen‘s live blog here.

Team news

Gary Rowett makes three changes from Wednesday’s match. Jamie Shackleton makes his first Millwall start, partnering Billy Mitchell in midfield off the back of the latter’s contract extension.

Record signing Zian Flemming also starts at The Den, partnering Benik Afobe up front. Danny McNamara, Tom Bradshaw and George Evans drop out.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; Leonard, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; B. Mitchell, Shackleton; Honeyman; Flemming, Afobe

Substitutes: Long, McNamara, Evans, Bradshaw, Burey, Cresswell, Bennett, Saville, Topalloj

Here’s the Ipswich team.

Photo: Millwall FC

