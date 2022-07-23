Saturday, July 23, 2022
Millwall vs. Ipswich Town LIVE BLOG

Alex Jones

WELCOME to our live blog for this afternoon’s friendly match between Millwall and Ipswich Town.

The Lions host League One opposition at The Den in their final pre-season fixture before the start of the Championship campaign.

However, the Tractor Boys will be gunning for promotion from League One next season and will provide a stern test for Gary Rowett’s side.

You can follow all the match action here.

