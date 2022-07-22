Tyler Burey on versatility and new Millwall signings

IT’S been a pre-season to remember so far for Tyler Burey.

The forward has featured regularly throughout the Lions’ friendly games, scoring a stunning goal away at Dartford last week. He found the back of the net from a new position, starting in a deeper role as a no.10.

However, while manager Gary Rowett has regularly stressed the importance of having versatile players in his squad, the 21-year-old told NewsAtDen that he’s keen to nail down a starting spot in his preferred position this season.

“It was good to get on the scoresheet. I’m very good coming inside on my right foot, so as soon as I hit it, I knew it was going in. It was also great to get an assist as well.

“It’s useful for me to be able to play in different positions, but at the same time you always want to play in your preferred position. Especially for me as a player, that’s where I’m going to be at my best. But at the same time, I shouldn’t use that as an excuse!

Burey has also been impressed by the Lions’ ambition in the summer transfer market, especially the deal to bring Benik Afobe back to The Den on a permanent basis.

“It’s been very good. The club’s going forward, so with the new players coming in, it’s only making the squad stronger and stronger. We’re ready for the season.

“Benik scored quite a lot of goals last season, he hit double figures, so it’s good having him back. We have someone in the squad who knows how to score, same as Bradders [Tom Bradshaw] as well. We’ve got two out-and-out strikers who know how to score.”

*Read more from Tyler Burey in this week’s Southwark News, where he discusses his new role, the increased competition in the squad and his personal goals for the upcoming campaign.

Photo: Millwall FC