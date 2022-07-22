Millwall defender heading into sixth full season

COMPARED to the rest of the squad, Jake Cooper is a Millwall veteran.

The centre-back joined the club ahead of the 2017/18 season after a successful loan spell from Reading was made permanent. It would be the Lions’ first campaign back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One.

A partnership with Shaun Hutchinson would soon start to blossom, and by 2022, they would be the only two members of that team to still be at The Den.

That longevity is something that Cooper has enjoyed, telling NewsAtDen that he’s never sought after a move away.

“I love it at the football club. I enjoy being around all the lads that we’ve got, the staff, the chairman, Steve [Kavanagh], Alex [Aldridge]. I’ve got great relationships all the way through the club. I’ve just decided to keep going, to try and achieve something with this football club that means so much to me.”

Aside from the obvious connection that he has built up with the club, Cooper has been impressed with the work that they’ve done off the pitch to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

“The chairman has shown his ambition to push the club forward, which is great. We’re obviously looking at a younger and hopefully hungrier squad, people desperate to achieve something.

“We’ve signed four players so far and that’s good. I think with another attacking option we’ll have a great squad.”

*Read more from Jake Cooper in this week’s Southwark News, where he talks about Millwall’s aspirations for the upcoming campaign and how he intends to help fill the void left by club captain Alex Pearce.

Photo: Millwall FC