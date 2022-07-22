Friday, July 22, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall defender heading into sixth full season

Alex Jones

COMPARED to the rest of the squad, Jake Cooper is a Millwall veteran.

The centre-back joined the club ahead of the 2017/18 season after a successful loan spell from Reading was made permanent. It would be the Lions’ first campaign back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One.

A partnership with Shaun Hutchinson would soon start to blossom, and by 2022, they would be the only two members of that team to still be at The Den.

That longevity is something that Cooper has enjoyed, telling NewsAtDen that he’s never sought after a move away.

“I love it at the football club. I enjoy being around all the lads that we’ve got, the staff, the chairman, Steve [Kavanagh], Alex [Aldridge]. I’ve got great relationships all the way through the club. I’ve just decided to keep going, to try and achieve something with this football club that means so much to me.”

Aside from the obvious connection that he has built up with the club, Cooper has been impressed with the work that they’ve done off the pitch to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

“The chairman has shown his ambition to push the club forward, which is great. We’re obviously looking at a younger and hopefully hungrier squad, people desperate to achieve something.

“We’ve signed four players so far and that’s good. I think with another attacking option we’ll have a great squad.”

*Read more from Jake Cooper in this week’s Southwark News, where he talks about Millwall’s aspirations for the upcoming campaign and how he intends to help fill the void left by club captain Alex Pearce.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den