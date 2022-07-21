Millwall forward impresses Gary Rowett

MASON Bennett’s pre-season performances have caught the eye of Millwall boss Gary Rowett.

Bennett, 26, has scored eight goals in 59 Championship games for Millwall since moving to The Den from Derby County in 2020. However, injuries have ultimately held the forward back from regularly contributing in the starting lineup.

Despite this, Rowett has been impressed with how the 26-year-old has fared so far in pre-season, creating a number of chances in last night’s 0-0 draw against Hammarby after coming off the bench at half time.

“You’d be surprised by how much Mason has been available,” the Millwall boss claimed.

“The challenge for him is that he’s that explosive athlete where it’s hard to maintain that for 90 minutes, it’s just the way he’s been built.

“What he does it that he impacts the game massively, whether that’s from the start or coming off the bench. It’s difficult for him to play like that for the whole 90 minutes. But he just has that ability to break through tackles and open the game up, and I think we saw that in the second half. He really looked like he had a real appetite for it.

“When Mase is like that, we know that he’s a fabulous player for us. Again, we’ve got good forward options and we’re looking at different places that we might add, but we’ve got good players there. It’s just about players then stepping up and doing the business.”

