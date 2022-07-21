Millwall boss discusses pre-season progress

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is impressed with how his team has played so far in pre-season, but admits that work still needs to be done before the start of the Championship campaign.

The Lions’ 0-0 draw with Hammarby means that they’ve won three, drawn one and lost one of their five friendlies so far this summer, although the Swedish side won the inaugural HUSKI Chocolate derby 5-3 on penalties last night.

Following the match, Rowett said that he was impressed by how the club’s new signings performed and claimed that the team was on the right track ahead of their opening-day fixture at home to Stoke City.

“I think we’ve done a lot of things really well, but like anything, it’s that last little bit that we need to do better,” Rowett said.

“We’ve changed the combinations all the time because we need everybody to get to the same level of match minutes so that everybody is ready to start. Against Ipswich, we’ll start to move towards a team that can play for a little bit longer together and start to see those players develop.

“I’ve been pleased with some of the new players’ performances. I thought George Honeyman was really bright today, he shows that great energy and desire to go and put a bit of intensity into a lot of the movements. I thought Jamie Shackleton coming on in the second half, again, you can see what a good player he’ll be for us. There were lots of other good moments.

“There’s little positives to take out of it, things we need to do better but that’s what pre-season is about.”

Crucially, Millwall have now kept four clean sheets in their last five friendly matches, limiting opponents to just a handful of chances. While Hammarby may have had the better of the opportunities at The Den last night, Rowett is pleased with how his squad have coped defensively but is keen to add new faces to the group before the start of the Championship season.

“We spoke about it, that’s always a big factor for us. We’ve got to keep clean sheets and we’ve got to be hard to play against. I thought some of the movements were good in the first half, some really good little moves that just fell down at the end, just that little bit extra and that last bit of quality that will come, we’ve got the players to do it.

“It might be that we can add to that over the next week or so, that’s something we’re trying to do. But I’ve been pretty pleased on the whole with the majority of it.

“I think that Championship games are very different from the types of games we’ve had as well. The heat, it’s really hard to put the tempo into the games, I think it’s quite unusual how hot it’s been, even tonight it was quite a mild night but still muggy, hot and humid. It makes it difficult for players to maintain that little bit of energy. I’m sure by the time the season starts we’ll be back to being freezing again and we’ll all be quite thankful!”

