Millwall boss on ‘unusual’ Hammarby draw

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was impressed by his side’s 0-0 draw against Swedish side Hammarby.

The Lions struggled to create too many chances in the final third, but were able to shut out their Allsvenskan during regular time.

Ultimately, the visitors triumphed on penalties after Isaac Olaofe’s spot kick hit the post, confirming Martí Cifuentes’ side as the inaugural winners of the HUSKI Chocolate derby.

“I think you’re always looking for different tests in pre-season to test your players out in a different way,” Rowett said.

“When the season starts, you learn a few different ways of how best to play against it.

“They’re a really unusual team to play against firstly. They’re midway through their season so they’ve got match sharpness, but they move in conventional ways, so the likes of a Swansea are quite similar in our division. There’s probably not many teams in our league who play in that way.

“I thought we started really brightly. Again, if there’s a full house here then I’m sure it’s different when you’re starting that way but it’s always difficult to maintain a little bit of intensity. I thought there were some really bright moments, a couple of times in the first half we won the ball back and gave it away straight away. Against a team that keep possession, you’ve got to be careful of doing that.

“Second half, for me, we stepped up a little bit more. We played with a bit more intensity and energy, and we pinned them in and had more of the ball in the second half. As the season starts, you want to sharpen up around the edge of the box and create a few more chances, but I was pleased with a lot of the game.

“It’s always hard when you’re sporadically changing the team and making changes, you lose a bit of something. But I thought we maintained the performance quite well until the end of the game. I don’t think anyone was too concerned about the penalties really!”

Photo: Millwall FC