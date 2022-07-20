REPORT: Millwall 0-0 Hammarby (3-5 on penalties)

MILLWALL were beaten 5-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Swedish side Hammarby.

The Lions were lucky to avoid a defeat after keeping out a number of the visitors’ chances, but they couldn’t find a way past Oliver Dovin in the Hammarby net.

The match went to penalties after a goalless draw, which Martí Cifuentes’ side won 5-3 after Isaac Olaofe’s effort hit the post.

Match details

Much like their previous pre-season fixtures, Millwall looked to start the game fast. The first chance came just seconds into the game when Shaquille Pinas clattered into Tom Bradshaw on the left side of the penalty area. George Honeyman’s free-kick was met by the head of Jake Cooper, but Oliver Dovin got down to collect the ball.

The Millwall centre-back had collided with Edvin Kurtulus, resulting in both men needing treatment. Unfortunately, that was how much of the first half played out as stoppages disrupted the tempo. It didn’t prevent Hammarby from having two good chances in the 17th and 21st minutes, with Abdelrahman Saidi and Darijan Bojanić missing near identical shots.

Honeyman’s looping header from Scott Malone’s outside-of-the-boot pass almost beat Dovin in the Hammarby net, but the visitors soon went up the other end of the pitch and created a chance of their own. Gustav Ludwigson was played through on goal in the gap between Cooper Shaun Hutchinson, allowing him to force Bartosz Białkowski into a good save from close-range.

The Lions’ early dominance had dropped drastically as the half wore on, and the break came at the perfect time. Gary Rowett opted to make two changes, bringing on Charlie Cresswell and Mason Bennett for Hutchinson and Benik Afobe. But it was more of the same early in the second half as Hammarby substitute Nahir Besara beat Honeyman to get his shot away. Once again, Białkowski got down to save it.

Millwall, probably wary of their slow start to the second half in Essex last weekend, looked to play with the same pace that they did at the start of the game. However, they were met by a resilient Hammarby defence that shut out the Lions’ front line. Rowett opted to make three more changes shortly after the hour-mark, handing a debut to Jamie Shackleton. George Saville and Ryan Leonard also came off the bench, with Honeyman, George Evans and Danny McNamara coming off.

Yet once again, it was Hammarby who came closest to opening the scoring when substitute Jusef Arabi struck the post from point-blank range on 72 minutes. Białkowski was able to gather the ball and set Millwall up for a counter, but they failed to play with the intensity required to challenge Dovin.

As Hammarby started to tire, Millwall went in search of a late winner as the tannoy announced that the match would go to penalties if the scores were level after 90 minutes, but they were unable to prevent the inevitable.

Olaofe’s stuttered run up didn’t pay off as his effort hit the post, while the visitors hit five perfect penalties to win the game, including a stunning panenka from Besara to seal the victory.

Takeaways

The HUSKI Chocolate derby

While fans may have opted to give tonight’s match a somewhat humorous nickname, the relationship between Millwall and Hammarby could be an important one for both clubs.

Owing to the obvious links through sponsorship, the two clubs have built up a relationship that could be hugely beneficial in the future. Whether that will materialise to anything more than pre-season friendlies remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Millwall fans would surely love a trip to Stockholm next season for the return leg.

Another clean sheet

Millwall picked up their fourth clean sheet of pre-season in Wednesday’s draw.

The Lions were largely expected to expected to shut out the likes of Dartford and Colchester, but Hammarby would provide a tougher challenge. A side who’re competing for a place in Europe and are midway through their domestic league would always be a step up, and keeping a clean sheet is an impressive achievement.

Rowett will be hoping that those continue into the season.

Penalty practice

Hammarby may have won the 2022 HUSKI trophy, but it provided Millwall with good practice in the form of a penalty shootout.

It was unfortunate that Olaofe missed the crucial penalty, but the likes of Cresswell and Leonard were able to show their quality from the spot.

That may help the Lions going into their Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns.

