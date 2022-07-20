Wednesday, July 20, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Hammarby

Alex Jones

MILLWALL are back at The Den for the first time since the end of last season.

The Lions are hosting Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

You can follow NewsAtDen’s live blog here.

Team news

Zian Flemming and George Honeyman start for Millwall at The Den for the first time. The latter has been deemed fit to feature tonight, as has Tom Bradshaw, who picked up an injury against Dartford.

Jamie Shackleton makes the bench after signing on loan from Leeds United yesterday, while Tyler Burey misses out on the squad entirely.

Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cooper, Hutchinson, Wallace, Malone; Evans, Honeyman; Flemming; Afobe, Bradshaw

Subs: Long, Sandford, B. Mitchell, Cresswell, Shackleton, Leonard, Bennett, Saville, Olaofe, Topalloj

Here’s the Hammarby team.

Photo: Millwall FC

