Pre-season preview: Millwall vs. Hammarby IF – team news and predicted XI for international friendly

MILLWALL have spent much of the summer trying to organise an international friendly, and their wish has finally come true.

While Gary Rowett may have rather played the scheduled fixture against Watford, the Lions were able to find an exciting alternative at fairly short notice.

It was announced last week that Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF would travel to The Den to face Millwall in their penultimate pre-season friendly, even though the visitors are currently in the middle of their league campaign. Part of the reason for it being arranged is because the two sides have the same shirt sponsor, HUSKI Chocolate.

The match will be the Lions’ first international friendly since 2018, and will pit them against the side that currently occupy fourth place in the Swedish top flight.

Hammarby are part owned by AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimović and are managed by Spanish head coach Martí Cifuentes. They narrowly missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League last season and finished as runners-up in the 2021/22 Svenska Cupen.

The Swedish outfit has received some criticism from fans about the decision to play the friendly in the middle of their domestic campaign, but Sporting Director Jesper Jansson explained in a club statement that the match would go ahead in order to “develop as a team” while also giving them an opportunity to play on a grass pitch and train at Millwall’s facilities.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Gary Rowett explained why the match was taking place from a commercial and a tactical viewpoint.

“We got left in the lurch a bit and we were scrambling around for a big game,” the Millwall boss explained.

“The commercial department explored the Hammarby option and we’ve been quite keen to build that relationship. There’s an obvious link there with HUSKI and it was one that actually fit their scenario. I think they play a cup game on a grass pitch a few days after we play them, so for them it’s something a little bit different.

“It might be that they’re naturally a bit sharper than us, a bit more match ready with a better tempo, but I think it’ll be a good game. It’ll be a real test for those reasons, and they’re a different type of opposition which is also something that we’re keen to explore.”

Following the win away at Colchester United, Rowett confirmed that he was keen to start both Zian Flemming and George Honeyman against Hammarby, albeit that the latter had to miss training on Monday morning after picking up a knock in Essex on Friday evening.

Tom Bradshaw has returned to first-team training after his injury away at Dartford and is available to start on Wednesday night, while Mason Bennett is a doubt after hurting his leg just before half time at Colchester.

Alex Mitchell and Hayden Muller may be rested for the fixture after playing for Millwall’s under-23s against Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday evening.

New signing Jamie Shackleton will likely be given his debut for the Lions, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not Rowett will opt to put him in the starting lineup so soon after joining the club.

Possible Millwall XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone; Honeyman, Saville; Flemming; Afobe, Bradshaw

