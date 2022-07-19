Jamie Shackleton ‘delighted’ to seal Millwall loan

JAMIE Shackleton has spoken for the first time since completing his loan move from Leeds United.

Shackleton, 22, joined Millwall on a season-long loan, becoming the Lions’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder explained that, while he was frustrated at how long it took for the move to be completed, he was “delighted” to get the deal over the line.

“The whole process probably took a little bit longer than I would’ve liked, I wanted to be here as quickly as possible, but ultimately it’s done now and I’m delighted to be here,” Shackleton said on the club’s Recast platform.

“I spoke to him [Gary Rowett] a couple of times before we realised it was the right decision for everyone. I’ve got a good feeling and I’m already starting to build that relationship up.

On top of being signing number five for Millwall, Shackleton is also the second player to move to The Den on loan from Leeds following Charlie Cresswell’s arrival at the start of July.

“It definitely helps that Cressy is here and he’s settled in. It’s a familiar face and it gives you a bit of comfort if you like, but it’s also about the other lads, they’re all really good. They made me feel like part of the team straight away.”

Shackleton is natural midfielder who’s spent much of his career in the no.8 role, but he’s also capable of playing as a right-back. He explained that he likes to “get stuck in and get around.”

“I want to cover as much as the pitch and help out as much as I can, tackling and covering the ball, then moving forward with it.”

The former England under-20 international also believes that he can use his Championship experience to guide Millwall to the Premier League, as he already has one promotion from the second tier to his name.

“I’ve played in the Championship with Leeds. We had a very good season that year and we managed to win promotion, and that should be the aim to do that here with Millwall.”

Photo: Millwall FC