Millwall sign Jamie Shackleton on loan from Leeds

MILLWALL have announced the signing of Jamie Shackleton on a one-year loan from Leeds United.

Shackleton, 22, has made 80 appearances for the Whites across a four-year spell with the club’s first team since graduating from their academy. His game time has somewhat decreased since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2020, but he’s still managed to make 27 appearances in the top flight.

The midfielder is a former England U-20 international who’s natural position is as a no.8, however he can also play as a right-back, indicating that he might be used to provide cover for Danny McNamara in the Championship next season.

Shackleton becomes Millwall’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window and their second loanee from Leeds following Charlie Cresswell’s move to The Den at the start of June.

Manager Gary Rowett is still keen on bringing “one or two” more players to the club before the window shuts on September 1st.

Photo: Millwall FC