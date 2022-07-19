Two Millwall players miss training as striker returns

GARY Rowett confirmed that two senior players did not take part in training on Monday morning.

Mason Bennett was substituted at half time against Colchester United after coming off worse for wear in a challenge with Ryan Clampin, while George Honeyman picked up a knock later in the same match. Neither have been able to return to training yet, and the Millwall boss is keen for them not to be rushed back too early.

Tom Bradshaw picked up an injury early on in the Lions’ 2-0 win away at Dartford last week, meaning that he was left out of the squad for Friday’s trip to Essex. The striker has since been able to resume first-team training, however, meaning that he will likely be involved in Wednesday’s friendly against Hammarby IF.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett provided an injury update ahead of the club’s final two pre-season fixtures before the start of the Championship campaign.

“Bradders trained today [Monday], Mason didn’t, George Honeyman didn’t,” Rowett explained.

“Honeyman just took a whack in the game that swelled up a little bit and stiffened up.

“We’re hopeful that George will train on Tuesday and Mason might not be far behind. We’ll probably have a debate on Mason as to whether we take a risk in the game on Wednesday. Again, a dead leg can sometimes be a bit nasty if you come back too quick.

“At the moment, everyone’s had good training time, everybody’s had reasonably good match minutes, pretty similar apart from some of the younger ones. Therefore, we can afford to be sensible with one or two of the decisions we’re making, which is basically not to risk anyone getting a further injury and being out for longer.”

Photo: Millwall FC