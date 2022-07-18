Millwall boss on training during extreme heatwave

GARY Rowett has confirmed that Millwall’s training schedule has been changed as a result of the heatwave.

The UK is set for record-breaking weather in the next two days, with the hottest temperature ever recorded currently at 38.7°C. However, the forecast for Tuesday, July 19, indicates that it could reach a new high of 41°C, forcing a number of clubs to rethink their pre-season preparations this week.

Millwall are no different, and manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that the Lions have altered their training sessions in order to allow the players to work safely.

“We’ve had to train earlier, just for safety really,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“We’d normally start at 10:30am, but we’ve got them in for 8am to start at 9am, so we’re trying to get them out and off the training pitch by 10:30am. Then they can do their gym and all their normal stuff.

“It’s only for two days, but I think we’d be stupid not to adjust what we’re doing to get them through it safely. I think for most people doing a manual job it’ll be pretty tough at this time. That’s what we’re doing, we’ll get them in and out.

“It’s probably not a bad thing with the game on Wednesday, just to keep them a little bit fresher, but it’ll still be quite warm then.

“They’ll still do more or less the same work, but we’re just trying to fit it in a little bit earlier when it’s cooler. We haven’t got air conditioning at the training ground, so we’re trying to get them out of the building earlier and that’s all we can do.

“The players have worked really hard today. They’ve found it tough, but now they’re on their way home they can have a bit of rest and relaxation, but it’ll be hard for anyone to escape the heat.”

Photo: Millwall FC