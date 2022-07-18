Leeds midfielder set for Millwall medical

LEEDS United midfielder Jamie Shackleton is set to join Millwall on a season-long loan.

Shackleton, 22, hasn’t been included in Jesse Marsch’s squad for their pre-season tour of Australia, instead staying at Thorp Arch to train while the two clubs agreed on financial terms.

However, The Athletic have now reported that Millwall and Leeds are “on the verge of an agreement” that could see him complete his medical as early as tomorrow.

They also added that joining the Lions on loan was Shackleton’s preferred option, a move that will see him link up with Leeds teammate Charlie Cresswell at The Den.

The former England under-20 international has made 80 appearances for the Whites’ senior squad, with 27 of those coming in the Premier League. A natural midfielder, Shackleton is also capable of playing at right-back, and will likely be used as cover for Danny McNamara as well.

Photo: Millwall FC