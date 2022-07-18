Millwall boss on Isaac Olaofe’s performances

GARY Rowett has been impressed with Isaac Olaofe’s pre-season performances so far.

Olaofe, 22, is yet to make his first competitive appearance for Millwall, having gone out on loan three times to Sutton United and once to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

However, the striker has been given the chance to prove his worth in pre-season and impressed his manager with his performance against Colchester United.

“Tanto’s been excellent in the loans that he’s had. I think you can see the goalscoring threat that he’s got over the top, a bit like Tyler (Burey) at times. We just need him to tidy up a little bit more technically sometimes to keep possession of the ball when we need to, but those are the things that those young players have got to learn.

“The next step into the Championship is a difficult step,” Rowett added.

The Millwall boss also highlighted Tyler Burey, who broke into the Lions first-team last season after being picked up from AFC Wimbledon in 2019. The 21-year-old is a natural forward, but has been played as an attacking midfielder in recent friendly matches.

Rowett explained that, while both players have impressed him so far, he hasn’t decided on whether or not they will be able to contribute regularly in the Lions’ starting lineup this season.

“I think what they’ve done is that they’ve both given themselves a fabulous chance. Obviously Tyler’s had that experience while Tanto hasn’t, and all they can do is keep making me think ‘can they do it?’, or whether we strengthen that area with something different. That’s all we can do.

“They’ve both been excellent in pre-season so far. I thought Tyler found it a little bit harder to find space tonight (vs Colchester United) than he did against Dartford of course. As a 10, that’s something that he’s going to have to improve on as well.

“But that’s what these games are about, it’s about learning, taking those performances forward and impacting at Championship level, which is what they both want to do.”

