Millwall CEO discusses his election to EFL board

HAVING been elected to the EFL board at the start of June, Steve Kavanagh has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve.

The Millwall CEO won’t be representing the club while working with the English Football League, but is determined to create a better competitive environment for the Lions and other Championship sides who find themselves in similar positions.

Kavanagh has previously voiced his concerns about the way a select number of clubs are given a significant financial advantage, explaining that “two thirds of the money that trickles down from the Premier League to the Championship is given to the clubs that receive parachute payments.”

He hopes that his election to the EFL board will help to even the playing field in the second tier, although he admits that he had previously been hesitant about taking on the role.

“It’s something which has been raised many times, but I’ve never wanted to do it because I wanted to focus on the club,” Kavanagh told NewsAtDen.

“I’ve been here five and a half years now and last season I was the alternate director. What that means is that, when Middlesbrough had to step out of the room because they were conflicted on the Derby County situation, I stepped in, so I had half a sight.

“I’m also aware of the challenges of the fan-led review, the Tracey Crouch report, whatever you wish to call it. Having been in football for 20 years now, I know of the financial complexities of being in the Championship, I know what it means, I’ve worked in all four divisions.

“We’re at a moment in time where there’s a call from government and the opposition to correct the funding situation between the Premier League and the Championship. You don’t need a parachute if you haven’t got a cliff edge between the finances in the two divisions.

“This is a moment where I felt that Millwall needed to be represented at the top table. Obviously, I’m not there as Millwall, I’m there as me, but whilst you have you be cognisant that you’re there as an individual and not a chief executive, I can’t prevent the ethos of how I run the club coming to mind when I’m talking to the EFL.

“It was a really important time to push myself forward to be at that table and to help steer what’s going on, and to try and make sure that whatever the future looks like, it gives Millwall the best opportunity of thriving as a club, because this club deserves it.”

Photo: Millwall FC