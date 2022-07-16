Millwall midfielder impresses fans in friendly

Supporters are over the moon with George Honeyman’s pre-season performances so far.

The midfielder is yet to score or assist for the Lions since joining for an undisclosed fee from Championship rivals Hull City, but fans are already impressed with his efforts in a Millwall shirt.

The Sunderland academy graduate has received significant praise for his running and pressing both on and off the ball, and he got a standing ovation from the away supporters at Colchester United when he sat down left-back Ryan Clampin with a couple of smart drag-backs.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their feelings about Millwall’s new signing, while manager Gary Rowett has also commented on how well he’s performed since moving to South London just under three weeks ago.

“He’s that type of player. I wasn’t going to put him on as early, but we put him on to give us a bit of energy. What he does is that he lifts the crowd and lifts the players around him,” Rowett said.

George Honeyman is some player 👏🏻 — Tyler Podmore (@tylerpodmore) July 15, 2022

“He’s got great energy and showed some brilliant skill, a couple of little drag-backs on the lad on the touchline. He’ll be a fantastic player for us. He’s very versatile. He can play a #10, he can play as a midfielder.

George honeyman looks a quality player! Looking a good signing! #millwall — Alex (@mralexfells) July 15, 2022

“What we’ve got to do is find an outlet for his running and his energy, because that’s clearly one of his best attributes, not just his only one. He pressed brilliantly and showed some good composure.

Honeyman will be a fan favourite, I have NO DOUBT. — TT (@MillwallTT) July 15, 2022

“I think he’ll be a brilliant player for us and I think the fans will see very quickly that the reason we brought him in is that we believe he can give us that real energy and spark in games.”

Photo: Millwall FC