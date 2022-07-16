Millwall boss explains why signings were benched

MANY Millwall fans were desperate to see record signing Zian Flemming in action after he missed Tuesday’s game at Dartford.

The attacking midfielder had not yet had his work permit processed ahead of the trip to Princes Park, meaning that he was instead played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bromley earlier that day.

However, Gary Rowett opted to leave the Dutchman on the bench on Friday night, a decision which frustrated a number of fans who travelled to the Colchester Community Stadium for the Lions 1-0 win.

Flemming did get on the pitch for the final 30 minutes of the game, playing up front with Isaac Olaofe. He created chances for his strike partner, left wing-back Scott Malone and himself, but he was unable to help his side put the game to bed in the dying stages of the match.

The Millwall boss explained why he and George Honeyman were left on the bench until the hour-mark, while also confirming that both are set to start in the Lions’ next friendly against Hammarby IF.

“His (Flemming) rest and recovery day on Wednesday was going to Manchester to get his work permit! So I’m sure he spent a bit of time in the car, and then he was in yesterday for a hard session so he was another one who I just felt was better being left a little bit tonight.

“The same with George Honeyman, but we’ll probably look to start those two on Wednesday. I think fresh legs will be nice and that the rest of the players will benefit from it. It’s been a tough week and it’s been built that way on purpose so that they get used to feeling tired in the game and having to concentrate and work a little bit harder.

“I thought there were certain elements in the game that we should’ve done a lot better at, but I can understand why they didn’t do that.”

Photo: Millwall FC