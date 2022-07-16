Millwall looking to capitalise on more set-pieces

GARY Rowett is keen for Millwall to take advantage of more set pieces this season.

The Lions scored the second most set-piece goals in the Championship last season, finding the back of the net 19 times. Only Huddersfield managed to score more.

Against Colchester United on Friday evening, Jake Cooper managed to score from Murray Wallace’s long throw-in, a goal which ultimately won the game for the visitors. The Millwall boss is keen for his side to increase their success rate from set pieces next season in order to improve their output in the final third, something which they struggled with in 2021/22.

“We spoke about set pieces a lot,” Rowett admitted.

“Our division is full of teams that score goals, and to score goals you need to get your fair share of set pieces. We know that’s a strong area for us and we have to continue to capitalise on that.

“We want to score a lot more goals from open play this season. I think we’ve had a fair share of goals this pre-season, tonight wasn’t one of those but we’ve had some reasonable chances.

“There were so many moments where we needed a little knockdown for someone or a good pass for someone and they’re in. We didn’t quite manage to do that, but there were some positives and certainly a set-piece goal was one of those.”

Photo: Millwall FC