Boss pleased as Millwall seal third pre-season win

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was pleased with how his players coped after playing their fourth pre-season friendly of the week.

The Lions recorded a 1-0 win away at Colchester United on Friday night after securing victories against Bromley and Dartford on Tuesday.

While Rowett was pleased by the results, he was keen to focus on how the matches will benefit his players in the long-term.

“I think there’s some positives to come out of the games,” he said.

“We’re looking at building fitness and building the miles in the legs, and tonight was certainly on the back of our hardest week in terms of game volume.

“The players did a very hard session on Monday, obviously everybody did 90 minutes on Tuesday for the two friendlies which I’m sure they’ll have felt in their legs. We were in on Wednesday, we were in and worked hard yesterday, so we kind of knew that today would be a little bit difficult for them but that was done for a reason.

“I think they’ll be better for it but I think you could see that. I thought that in the first 20 minutes we were quite bright and in the last 20 minutes we were quite bright, but in between we just looked a little bit laboured on the ball and a little bit tired in possession. We gave the ball away a little bit too much for my liking, but again that’s what happens in these games.”

