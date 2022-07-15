Millwall boss provides pre-season injury update

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw should both be fine to return to training next week.

Bennett was brought off at half-time against Colchester United after a strong tackle from left-back Ryan Clampin, while Bradshaw was left out of the Lions’ squad entirely.

Rowett confirmed that both suffered minor injuries but would be fit to return ahead of next week’s friendly against Hammarby IF.

“He (Bennett) is fine. He went in for a full-blooded challenge on the side and he’s just caught a knee to his thigh and got quite a bad dead leg, so we just had to take him off,” the Millwall boss explained.

“Tom Bradshaw will be fine for Wednesday I think, he just rocked his ankle a little bit in the game (against Dartford). He felt fine to carry on, but just as a precaution, again at this stage of pre-season, there’s no point in playing someone with a slight injury that then becomes worse.

“It was fairly early on in the game, and he actually got through it fine, he just said that he woke up the next day and it felt a little bit stiff and that he could remember doing it. So again, we’re just giving him a bit more recovery time and I think that’ll be important for him.”

Photo: Millwall FC