REPORT: Colchester United 0-1 Millwall

MILLWALL secured a 1-0 win in their fourth friendly game of pre-season.

Jake Cooper scored the only goal of the game when he converted Murray Wallace’s long throw-in from close range at the end of the first half.

The Lions pushed to find a second goal after the break, but Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George kept denying the visitors.

Isaac Olaofe and Scott Malone went close to doubling their lead, but Gary Rowett’s men ultimately had to settle for a 1-0 win.

Match details

Millwall had a number of chances to take the lead early on, but Colchester withheld their pressure. Benik Afobe forced a corner in the fourth minute, but the Lions couldn’t capitalise.

The tempo of the match suddenly decreased, with both sides happy to put men behind the ball and press irregularly. That was until just after the half-hour mark, when Jake Cooper caught Emyr Huws with a late tackle. The U’s midfielder, who has suffered multiple long-term injuries in his career, had to be stretchered off, while the Millwall centre-back picked up a yellow card for the foul.

Cooper would find himself in the thick of the action once again in first-half added time meeting Murray Wallace’s long throw-in to head the ball over Shamal George in the Colchester goal. It was enough to give the Lions the lead going into the break, although Shaun Hutchinson came inches away from putting them 2-0 up from a corner seconds later.

Colchester came close to scoring from a set piece themselves, with Tom Eastman’s header being saved by George Long from a well-taken Luke Hannant corner.

Millwall pushed for a second goal, but found themselves repeatedly denied by Shamal George. A tepid half to the second period improved when Zian Flemming came on, with the attacking midfielder helping create chances for Scott Malone and Isaac olaofe, but the visitors couldn’t extend their lead.

George Honeyman received a huge ovation when he sat down Ryan Clampin with some neat dribbling on the right side of the penalty area, but his cross was overhit and Colchester were able to clear.

Takeaways

Lack of tempo

Of course, pre-season matches are often meant to be pretty dull affairs. The players are rusty and many aren’t ready to play 90 minutes straight away, but Millwall’s win at Colchester was a particularly slow matchup.

Perhaps it was because the Lions had played four games in six days, but many of the players were clearly struggling at certain periods of the match.

This was, to an extent, part of Rowett’s game plan, as the Millwall boss was keen for his players to feel “an unusual level of fatigue” to get them ready for the season.

Defences win Championships

Offence wins games, but defence wins Championships. This saying might be directly related to American football rather than English football, but it remains relevant nonetheless.

Millwall’s defensive record last season was that of a playoff team, if not a side vying for automatic promotion. Aside from the match against Crystal Palace, the Lions have kept clean sheets in three of their four pre-season games so far.

What’s best is that Millwall’s defence can also get on the scoresheet, as Cooper showed late in the first half. Rowett has a number of tall, physical centre-backs that will be daunting opponents for a number of the club’s Championship rivals.

First sight of Flemming

Millwall fans got to see their record signing in action for the first time at the Colchester Community Stadium, although he failed to get on the scoresheet.

The Dutchman played as a forward alongside Olaofe when he came on after an hour, helping to set up chances for his strike partner, Olaofe, as well as left wing-back Scott Malone.

Fans will be hoping he can build on his positive cameo in Millwall’s final two pre-season games next week.

