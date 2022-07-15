Millwall CEO on ‘difficult’ transfer market

MILLWALL have had a busy summer so far, signing four players and breaking their transfer record to bring Zian Flemming to The Den.

However, it hasn’t been easy for the club to get deals over the line. The Lions were one of the last teams in the Championship to make their first signing of the transfer window after a number of rumoured moves failed to materialise.

Millwall aren’t the only Championship club who’ve struggled, and CEO Steve Kavanagh told NewsAtDen that the Lions are one of a number of sides that are still facing the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“First and foremost, it’s an exceptionally difficult transfer market at the moment,” Kavanagh explained.

“Clubs, including ourselves, have been impacted by Covid-19. We’ve still got the best part of £6 million in debt to pay off, but it was put around our neck as loans rather than grants to pay off HMRC, which it did.

“It’s left the vast majority of clubs hamstrung with big debts. That’s left its mark on the transfer market. League One and League Two clubs, if they’re going to sell one of their best players, want top dollar. Premier League clubs are very rarely selling players down into the Championship, but if they do, they also want top dollar.”

Unfortunately, recruiting from European market hasn’t been any easier for Millwall, although the club have already made one international signing in Flemming from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard. Despite joining the club at the end of June, it took him until Wednesday to secure his British work permit, highlighting how difficult the process can be after Britain left the European Union.

“The GBE (Governing Body Endorsement) rules for buying players from overseas, with the changes around Brexit, have made it extremely complicated for Championship clubs. The market in which we can go overseas has gotten smaller and that means we’re competing with Premier League clubs, so again, prices go up.

“This is why you see very silly transfer fees being paid, which means you have to be very clear on what you want to achieve and focused on what you want to do,” Kavanagh added.

“It’s competitive, and I like to think so far that we’ve shown some intent in that.”

Despite the difficulties that they’ve faced, Kavanagh is proud of how much the club have managed to accomplish so far this summer. The Millwall CEO admitted that they needed to add a number of new signings before the start of the season, and confirmed that they were working on more players to South London as soon as possible.

“All of us together have worked hard, because we knew that a big rebuild was needed this summer.”

“We’ve worked hard to try and deliver that. We’ve now got the bulk of a squad which, on paper, is looking good. We know we’ve probably got to add a few more into that to make sure that we can deal with the cut and thrust of a very long Championship season.”

*Read more from Steve Kavanagh in this week’s Southwark News, where he talks about the planning application for Millwall’s new training ground and why Gary Rowett is the perfect manager for the club’s long-term ambitions.

Photo: Millwall FC