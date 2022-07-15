Friday, July 15, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Colchester United vs. Millwall

Alex Jones

MILLWALL have arrived in Essex ahead of their fourth friendly match of pre-season.

The Lions will face League Two side Colchester United tonight, with kickoff at 19:30. Gary Rowett will be hoping to cap off a busy week with a third win of pre-season, having beaten Bromley and Dartford on Tuesday.

You can follow NewsAtDen‘s live blog here.

Team news

Zian Flemming is on the bench, having missed Tuesday’s match at Dartford because of a work permit issue. That has since been resolved, and he is now able to play in front of supporters, although Rowett has decided to leave him out of the XI.

Tom Bradshaw misses out on the squad entirely, while Benik Afobe will partner Tyler Burey up front.

5-2-1-2: Long; Wallace, Cooper, Hutchinson, Cresswell, Leonard; Saville, B. Mitchell; Bennett; Afobe, Burey

Subs: Sandford, Białkowski, McNamara, Evans, Flemming, Malone, Olaofe, A. Mitchell, Muller, Honeyman, Topalloj

Here’s the Colchester team.

Photo: Millwall FC

