Pre-season preview: Colchester United vs. Millwall – team news and predicted XI for friendly match

MILLWALL will travel to Colchester United this evening in their fourth friendly match of pre-season.

The Lions face a short turnaround from Tuesday, where the squad was split in half for two matches. Bromley were beaten 5-0 at Calmont Road earlier in the afternoon while the rest of the players were involved in a 2-0 win away at Dartford.

The match against at Princes Park was the first opportunity for fans to see their side in action since the start of May, and they were rewarded with a victory thanks to goals from Benik Afobe and Tyler Burey.

Colchester were also in action on Tuesday evening, losing 4-2 to Millwall’s South London rivals Charlton. The U’s scored twice in three minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half-time break, but ultimately fell to a defeat following a second-half own goal and strikes from Miles Leaburn and Albie Morgan.

Although they’ve won just two of their six friendlies so far, Wayne Brown will be hoping that his side will benefit from an increased pre-season schedule after a disappointing campaign last season. Colchester eventually sealed a 15th place finish in League Two, having spent much of 2021/22 near the relegation zone.

Millwall are expected to field one team from the start of the match, not two different lineups in each half like they did in the 5-4 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

This means that most of the places in the starting XI will be up for grabs, although the Lions will likely play one of their strongest possible team from the start, bringing on other players throughout the match.

Gary Rowett has confirmed that Zian Flemming is set to feature against the U’s, having missed Tuesday’s game at Dartford due to his Visa not being processed. That issue has since been resolved, meaning that Millwall fans will likely get their first look at the club’s new record signing at the Colchester Community Stadium tonight.

Supporters should note the earlier kick-off time of 19:30.

Possible starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Białkowski; Malone, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cresswell, McNamara; Saville, Honeyman; Flemming; Bradshaw, Afobe

Last meeting: Pre-season friendly (July 24, 2018): Colchester 2-1 Millwall (Szmodics 20, Vincent-Young 31; J. Wallace 90)

Photo: Millwall FC