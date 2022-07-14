Millwall captain keen to help new signings settle in

SHAUN Hutchinson knows exactly what it’s like to start out at Millwall.

The centre-back moved to The Den back in June 2016 after being released by London rivals Fulham. Now, he’s stepped up to become captain of the club ahead of his seventh season in Bermondsey.

“It’s been great. I’ve enjoyed my time here, ever since I walked through the door I’ve loved it,” he told NewsAtDen.

“It’s a club that’s been good to me and I’ve always felt comfortable, so I’ve never really needed to look elsewhere.”

The 31-year-old has seen a number of players come and go over the years, but admits that he’s been impressed by the Lions’ transfer business this summer. Zian Flemming joined for a club-record fee at the end of June, with George Honeyman and Benik Afobe signing permanent deals soon after.

“I think their intentions were there from the start, that they wanted to try and improve the squad from last year,” Cooper explained

“Obviously there’s a lot of players that have left, a few that maybe weren’t necessarily playing anyway.

“It’s going to be a tough battle to stay in the team this year, that’s for sure.”

That might be the case for Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell more than anyone. The 19-year-old will be tasked with breaking into one of the best defences in the Championship and filling the void left by Daniel Ballard, who impressed in his spell at Millwall last season.

Cooper understands that this may be a daunting prospect for the young centre-back, but believes that he’ll soon adjust to how the Lions want to play.

“Me, Murray (Wallace) and Coops (Jake Cooper) have played with each other many times and we know each other inside out, and there’s not much that would surprise us!

“Dan (Ballard) came in last year and did well. Obviously Charlie (Cresswell) has just come through the door, he’s a young guy but I’m sure he’ll pick up lots of things. Over time, maybe he’ll see what it’s like to play for Millwall because I think it’s a little bit different to other clubs.

“People expect that you’ll just come in and play the same way, where Millwall require a certain character. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to us once he’s settled into the squad.”

Photo: Millwall FC