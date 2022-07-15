Colchester United vs. Millwall LIVE BLOG

WELCOME to our live blog for tonight’s pre-season friendly between Millwall and Colchester United.
The Lions travel to the Colchester Community Stadium for the first time in four years as they look to build on Tuesday’s victories against Bromley and Dartford.
With the new Championship season just over two weeks away, Gary Rowett will be keen to get his side up to full fitness as soon as possible, with two home friendlies remaining after tonight’s fixture.
You can follow all the action in our live blog here.
News at Den readers – how you can help support us
News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country.
Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.
You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.
Support News at Den