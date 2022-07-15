Colchester United vs. Millwall LIVE BLOG

WELCOME to our live blog for tonight’s pre-season friendly between Millwall and Colchester United.

The Lions travel to the Colchester Community Stadium for the first time in four years as they look to build on Tuesday’s victories against Bromley and Dartford.

With the new Championship season just over two weeks away, Gary Rowett will be keen to get his side up to full fitness as soon as possible, with two home friendlies remaining after tonight’s fixture.

You can follow all the action in our live blog here.