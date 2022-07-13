Wednesday, July 13, 2022
News 

Millwall announce Swedish friendly

Alex Jones

MILLWALL have announced that they will play Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF in their fifth pre-season friendly.

The Lions were looking for a new opponent after Watford pulled out of their scheduled friendly at short notice, despite tickets being put on sale. The club had previously attempted to arrange a fixture against a foreign team, but were unable to find a suitable opponent.

Manager Gary Rowett admitted that he was frustrated by how the Watford game was cancelled, but that the club were working hard to find a replacement fixture ahead of facing Ipswich Town on the weekend before the start of the Championship campaign.

Millwall have since confirmed that Hammarby IF will visit The Den on Wednesday, July 20, with kickoff at 7pm.

The Stockholm-based club are currently fourth in the Allsvenskan, with the Swedish league season starting in April, meaning that they’re halfway through the campaign. They recently finished as runners-up in the Svenska Cupen, losing on penalties to Malmö in the final.

The meeting will be between two sides sponsored by HUSKI Chocolate, who’re Millwall’s principal partners.

Photo: Millwall FC

