Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

Millwall edge closer to second Leeds loanee

Alex Jones

MILLWALL are moving closer to agreeing a loan deal for Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton.

The Lions have been linked with a move for Shackleton, 22, for a couple of weeks, while manager Gary Rowett said told NewsAtDen that he expected a new signing to be announced before Friday’s friendly at Colchester United.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has since claimed Shackleton is “ticking over, waiting for the financials to fall into place for a loan move to Millwall.” He was not included in Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia in order to facilitate a move away from West Yorkshire this summer.

Shackleton has made 80 appearances in all competitions for the Whites in the last four seasons, with 27 of those coming in the Premier League.

He’s often been praised for his versatility and is able to play as a midfielder and a right-back, an attribute which Rowett has been keen to target in the summer transfer window.

Should the deal go through, Shackleton will become the second Leeds youngster to move to The Den this summer after Charlie Cresswell’s season-long loan was confirmed last week.

The centre-back has played two pre-season matches for the Lions so far, scoring against Crystal Palace and keeping a clean sheet away at Dartford.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den