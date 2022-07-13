Millwall edge closer to second Leeds loanee

MILLWALL are moving closer to agreeing a loan deal for Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton.

The Lions have been linked with a move for Shackleton, 22, for a couple of weeks, while manager Gary Rowett said told NewsAtDen that he expected a new signing to be announced before Friday’s friendly at Colchester United.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has since claimed Shackleton is “ticking over, waiting for the financials to fall into place for a loan move to Millwall.” He was not included in Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia in order to facilitate a move away from West Yorkshire this summer.

Shackleton has made 80 appearances in all competitions for the Whites in the last four seasons, with 27 of those coming in the Premier League.

He’s often been praised for his versatility and is able to play as a midfielder and a right-back, an attribute which Rowett has been keen to target in the summer transfer window.

Should the deal go through, Shackleton will become the second Leeds youngster to move to The Den this summer after Charlie Cresswell’s season-long loan was confirmed last week.

The centre-back has played two pre-season matches for the Lions so far, scoring against Crystal Palace and keeping a clean sheet away at Dartford.

Photo: Millwall FC