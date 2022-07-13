Gary Rowett on a rewarding week for Millwall so far

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is pleased with how his side coped in their two friendly matches on Tuesday.

The Lions squad was split in half to allow the players to play the entire length of the match. Some played in the 4-0 win against Bromley at Calmont Road in the early afternoon, while the others started in a 2-0 win away at National League South side Dartford later that evening.

Rowett explained what the thinking was behind scheduling the two pre-season matches for the same day and analysed how he thought his players coped with the challenge.

“With the game earlier, it was a slightly unusual way to do it but we feel that it’s best way to get 90 minutes into everybody, so we tick that box,” he said after the win at Princes Park.

“It was important to make the game a little bit more competitive in terms of how other teams can make changes, but we’re trying to go all the way through so a bit of fatigue sets in and you’re going to have to concentrate in a different way.

“It also allows the week to be exactly the same for all the players. Sometimes, if one team’s playing on a Tuesday and another team is playing on a Wednesday or Thursday, the week becomes very sporadic and your work is very different. It’s something we’ve done quite often in the past and it works quite well.

“I think the main thing is that everyone’s got through it fitness wise, we’ve got no injuries. It’s topped off a tough week as we’ve worked very hard yesterday, harder than we’d normally work the day before a game. They’ll be in tomorrow for a recovery session and then we might give them the weekend off at the end of the week.

“I think they’ve worked incredibly hard and I’m pleased at the way we’ve got through it, that’s the main thing. Tactics, games and moments aside, it’s about about ticking those boxes.”

Photo: Millwall FC