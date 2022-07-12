REPORT: Dartford 0-2 Millwall

MILLWALL ran out 2-0 winners in their second pre-season game against Dartford.

The Lions took the lead after 11 minutes when Benik Afobe found the back of the net from close range, but they failed to create enough clear-cut chances to double the lead before the break.

Gary Rowett’s side had a number of opportunities to seal the win in the second half, but it took until the 68th minute for them to double their lead through Tyler Burey’s stunning long-range strike

Match details

After a cagey opening to the game, Millwall took the lead after 11 minutes when Tom Bradshaw was brought down inside the box. Instead of winning a penalty, Tyler Burey picked up the ball and played Benik Afobe in down the right, allowing the striker to slot home from close range.

Despite dominating possession, the Lions struggled to create too many clear cut chances as the game wore on. Burey was played through on goal in the 23rd minute, but he hesitated before taking his shot, allowing the Dartford defence to regain possession. Danny McNamara had two good chances to score soon after, but missed the target on both occasions.

Millwall took a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and were keen to add to their opener as soon as possible. Burey missed an identical chance to the one he had in the first half, before Tom Bradshaw failed to convert any of his three chances just before the hour mark.

After 69 minutes, Burey’s patience finally paid off. The forward picked up the ball on the edge of the area, waited for an opening and curled a stunning effort into the top right corner from 22 yards out, doubling the Lions’ lead.

Benik Afobe was presented with a chance to get his second goal of the evening after he was given too much space to run down the left. The striker cut inside and shot with his stronger right foot, but his attempt flew narrowly wide of the target.

Bradshaw had one final chance to find the back of the net in stoppage time, but his attempt trickled narrowly wide of the goal, summing up his luck in the final third.

Takeaways

Afobe takes his chance again

Benik Afobe had two clear-cut chances against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and he scored them both. He had one chance in the opening stages against Dartford, and the outcome was exactly the same.

Strikers can only work with what they’re given. For most, it takes a handful of chances for them to stick one in the net, but Afobe has been showing that he’s not an ordinary forward.

It might only be pre-season, but three goals in two games is a very good return, and one that Millwall will hope to see continue into the Championship season.

Patience is a virtue for Burey

Burey’s hestinancy in the final third may have cost him a couple of goals, but it also helped him score an absolute screamer.

His second-half strike was down to him being calm and collected. Rather than rushing his shot or looking to pick out a teammate, he was given time to find of the net from distance.

The 21-year-old will likely face increased competition with the new arrivals at the club this summer, but is stating his claim for a spot in the starting lineup with efforts like that.

Commanding Cresswell

Millwall have a number of imposing centre-back options at the club, and Charlie Cresswell is certainly one of them.

The Leeds United loanee has slotted into the back line perfectly so far. Not only are his physical attributes standing out, but his mental strengths are too.

The defender is incredibly calm on the ball, but he’s also great at organising his teammates. That might seem like a natural thing, but given that this is his first loan move and that he’s only 19 years old, it shows tremendous maturity. Championship forwards won’t enjoy playing against him next season.

Photo: Millwall FC