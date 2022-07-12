Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

News 

TEAM NEWS: Dartford vs. Millwall

Alex Jones

MILLWALL face National League South side Dartford in their second friendly match of pre-season.

The Lions will be looking to build on Saturday’s positive performance against Crystal Palace at Princes Park tonight.

Team news

Three new summer additions have been given the nod to start. Fans will get to see Charlie Cresswell and George Honeyman for the first time, while Benik Afobe will be leading the line for the second time since signing for a club on a permanent basis.

19-year-old Besart Topalloj will start at left wing-back, but otherwise Gary Rowett has opted for a very experienced side.

5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Topalloj; Mitchell, Honeyman; Burey; Bradshaw, Afobe

Subs: Sandford, Okoli, Allen, Abdulmalik, Boateng, Walker

Here’s the Dartford lineup.

Photo: Millwall FC

News at Den readers – how you can help support us

News at Den brings you up-to-date Millwall news, interviews and opinion throughout the year. It is created by the team which also produces Southwark News, the only independent paid-for local newspaper in London, and one of just a handful in the whole country. 

Will you help support us to continue creating our independent sports journalism? We’re not part of a huge media group, just a small business with a passion to bring you great stories. Your support will mean we can continue to do this.

You can help by giving as little as £5 - and it only takes a minute.

Support News at Den