TEAM NEWS: Dartford vs. Millwall

MILLWALL face National League South side Dartford in their second friendly match of pre-season.

The Lions will be looking to build on Saturday’s positive performance against Crystal Palace at Princes Park tonight.

Team news

Three new summer additions have been given the nod to start. Fans will get to see Charlie Cresswell and George Honeyman for the first time, while Benik Afobe will be leading the line for the second time since signing for a club on a permanent basis.

19-year-old Besart Topalloj will start at left wing-back, but otherwise Gary Rowett has opted for a very experienced side.

5-2-1-2: Białkowski; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Topalloj; Mitchell, Honeyman; Burey; Bradshaw, Afobe

Subs: Sandford, Okoli, Allen, Abdulmalik, Boateng, Walker

Here’s the Dartford lineup.

Photo: Millwall FC