Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Millwall announce further changes to backroom staff

Alex Jones

GOALKEEPING coach Lee Turner has announced that he is leaving Millwall after five years at the club.

Turner, 52, previously worked at Southend United, Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in the same role, before joining the Lions June 2018 after their first season back in the Championship.

Millwall’s club statement described him as “a pivotal part of the first-team management set-up under previous and current regimes”, adding that current first-choice goalkeeper Bartosz Białkowski credited him as one of the main reasons behind his double Player of the Season win in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The club have also announced that Andy Marshall will replace Turner as their new goalkeeping coach.

Marshall, 47, had three spells at Millwall in his 20-year playing career. After his retirement, he moved straight into coaching, becoming the goalkeeping coach at Aston Villa in 2014. After their relegation two years later, he joined Lee Bowyer’s Charlton, following him to Birmingham City when he was appointed as manager in 2021.

With Bowyer being dismissed earlier in the summer, Marshall also left St Andrew’s, opting to return to South London with Millwall ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Photo: Millwall FC

